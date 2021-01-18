Advertisement

Emporia Police looking for missing child

2-year-old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs was last seen with his grandmother, Jessica Downs
2-year-old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs was last seen with his grandmother, Jessica Downs(Emporia Police)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are looking for a 2-year-old child that may have been taken by their grandmother.

Kyrese Cabrera-Downs is described as a mixed race black and white, 25-pound boy with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen with his grandmother, Jessica Downs.

Downs is a 5′8,” 165 lb woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, EPD says she may be driving a dark 4-door passenger car with a rounded body.

Downs may be traveling to Augusta, Kansas with 39-year-old Nathan Shown.

Anyone with information should call the Emporia Police Department at 620-323-4225 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

