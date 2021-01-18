Advertisement

Dave Bautista offers $20K reward in case of manatee with ‘Trump’ scraped on back

FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of "Stuber" at...
FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of "Stuber" at the Regal LA Live on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista is offering a $20,000 reward to catch whoever etched “Trump” into a Florida manatee’s back.

A video showing the gentle sea cow emerged with the word “TRUMP” scraped in algae on its back went viral after it was spotted in the Homosassa River in Citrus County. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are looking for any information regarding the animal’s harassment.

The Sarasota-Herald Tribune reported that Bautista, a Tampa native and former wrestler, offered the reward on Twitter, adding: “And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward!”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the manatee does not appear to be seriously injured.

A nonprofit group that protects endangered animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case. Harassing a manatee is a federal crime, and is punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison under the Endangered Species Act.

“Manatees aren’t billboards, and people shouldn’t be messing with these sensitive and imperiled animals for any reason,” said Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director at the Center for Biological Diversity “However this political graffiti was put on this manatee, it’s a crime to interfere with these creatures, which are protected under multiple federal laws.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhattan rape investigation finds 12-year-old girl posed as adult on dating app
Steven Rule (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Two arrested after deputies find stolen truck
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
Amid nationally-planned protests, Kansas Statehouse empty on Sunday. (Jan. 17, 2021)
Amid nationally-planned protests, Kansas Statehouse empty Sunday
COVID-19 Resources

Latest News

Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Houston woman reported missing after 1-year-old son found alone in car
The “Trump Baby” blimp that dogged the president for years will live on at a British museum.
‘Trump Baby’ blimp to live on at UK museum
13 NEWS This Morning at 6 am - Tamale Pie
13 News This Morning At 6AM - Tamale Pie
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Family seeks missing Texas woman after her 1-year-old found alone in car
13 NEWS This Morning at 5 am - South of the Border Salad
13 News This Morning At 5AM - South of the Border Salad