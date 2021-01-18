Concordia Police investigate Walmart threat
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Walmart in Concordia is open after police responded to a threat at the location.
Concordia Police say they evacuated the store after an individual threatened to bring a firearm inside. They secured the area and searched the store, determining it was safe to open again after a couple of hours.
Nobody was arrested, but the case is still under investigation.
