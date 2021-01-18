Coffey County health department vaccinates health care workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This past Friday (1/15) the Coffey County Health Department reported vaccinating 36 health care workers as part of the Phase 1 vaccination plan in Kansas. They received a shipment of the vaccine Thursday and were able to administer it the following day. The administrator has previously said they would use an outside provider, likely a nurse, to give the vaccinations because none of their staff nurses were willing to.

News that none of the four nurses at the Coffey County Health Department are willing to administer what national health officials have deemed a safe vaccine has been a source of controversy. Responses to the health department’s Facebook post Friday reflects that. In a recent 13 News report, the county’s health department administrator expressed her and her staff’s discomfort with administering the vaccine, insinuating that it was rushed.

“Health departments across the state are considered vaccination experts,” Lindsay Payer said in the phone call with 13 News. “We know the length of time needed to develop a good vaccine, and the study that goes into it. We did not make this decision lightly.”

Payer told 13 News that they would not be administering the vaccines themselves, but using federal COVID funds to hire a contract provider (likely another nurse) to give the vaccine on their behalf. The county’s new health officer who was hired recently, Dr. Jeff Sloyer, assured commissioners that the vaccine is safe and has been thoroughly studied. It was an obvious divide between the county’s top medical official and the head of the county’s health department.

Yesterday we received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine and were able to safely vaccinate 36 health care workers as part of... Posted by Coffey County Health Department on Friday, January 15, 2021

There are multiple exchanges on the health department’s Facebook post concerning the recent controversy. “I’m not sure how you can have a job and decide not to do your job and still have said job while we pay for someone else to do your job,” Vicki Ulrich wrote, referencing the nurses’ decision not to administer the vaccine.

Others voiced their support for the staff: “Just wanted to point out that giving the covid vaccine is not the only thing CCHD does,” Kelsy Crutchfield posted. “It’s an added duty that requires man-hours. It is not uncommon to hire extra help when extra work is required. CCHD employees have done an incredible job getting everything in place for vaccinations to happen, including finding people to administer the injections. No one in Coffey County who fits the criteria to be vaccinated will be denied access. I think that’s pretty awesome. Thanks, CCHD for once again going above and beyond. Every one of you have my utmost thanks and respect.”

Coffey County has said that they would be receiving the Moderna vaccine. Here is what the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has written about its safety and efficacy:

“Based on evidence from clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected.

The vaccine appeared to have high effectiveness in clinical trials (efficacy) among people of diverse age, sex, race, and ethnicity categories and among persons with underlying medical conditions.

Although few people in the clinical trials were admitted to the hospital, this happened less often in the people who got the Moderna vaccine compared to people who got the saline placebo.”

Click HERE to Learn more about what the CDC is doing to ensure the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States

The Coffey County Commission typically meets on Mondays, however because this week was the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, they will meet on Tuesday morning. An update from the county’s health department administrator is on the agenda for January 19 at 9 a.m.

