Chiefs Kingdom celebrates playoff win at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Won, not done. Those were the words a little girl from Topeka wrote on her poster. She and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom are celebrating a team that in dramatic fashion won in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and are heading to their third straight AFC Conference Championship game.

However, Chiefs Kingdom was anxiously waiting on the edge of their seat.

“Mahomes going down?” Steve Horseman, a Chiefs season ticket holder of 13 years said. “I mean, that was horrible right? It’s scary. It was scary.”

But, fans had all the confidence in the world in their team.

“You know that the Chiefs will win,” Horseman said. “You really do. Even when Mahomes goes out. Defense steps up. That’s a complete team.”

“It’s like any experience at Arrowhead,” Nicole Walter, a Chiefs fan at the game said. “It’s always magical.”

“They win,” Horseman said. “That’s all that matters.”

And in the dramatic fashion KC has grown used to, the Chiefs narrowly staved off defeat.

“You always have confidence in your team.” Walter said. “We knew they were going to make it and they did and it was a great play.”

“On the money,” Horseman said. “Game. Ball game over. It was awesome. It was awesome.”

Now it’s time to look forward. The season continues with unbridled potential.

The run it back tour reaches its next step: a chance to hoist the trophy bearing the name of the man who brought the Chiefs to Kansas City.

