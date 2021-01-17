Two arrested after deputies find stolen truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested two people they found with a stolen truck and several stolen checks.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies learned 35-year-old Steven Rule may have been in possession of a stolen truck, and found that vehicle at a business in the 6400 block of SW 17th St. After confirming the truck was stolen, they tried to apprehend Rule when he came out of the business.

Rule ran from the deputies, but was tased after a brief chase and taken into custody after a medical screening. 41-year-old Hannah Holloway was found in the business with Rule, and was detained as well.

Rule reportedly used a stolen check to buy $1,400 worth of items before the chase. Deputies also found more stolen checks and a handgun in the stolen truck.

Rule was booked for possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing stolen property and paraphernalia, identity fraud, forgery, transporting an open container, and interference with law enforcement. He also had multiple warrants through the City of Topeka. Holloway was booked for possessing drug paraphernalia, identity theft, and also had multiple warrants.

