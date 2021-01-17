Organizations come together to help feed the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Black Lives Matter Topeka, Highland Park boys basketball team and Topeka Habitat for Humanity created a partnership to distribute food boxes.

They hosted a mobile food distribution at Highland Park High School Saturday morning. The food for the boxes was provided by Operation Food Secure.

”The distribution today gave us a hundred and twenty boxes and we went through it in 45 minutes, which means the need is still pretty prevalent,” said Director of Operation Food Secure, Marissa Dake.

People who are in need of food can drive up to the school and receive a box without any contact..

The boys basketball team volunteered their time to help prepare the boxes and place them in the truck of the vehicles.

Michael Williams who is the boys basketball coach at Highland Park said it is important to help others in your community.

”One of the biggest things about our program is community building and giving back to the community--those are skills we want our athletes to understand and to embody,” Williams said.

PJay Carter who is the President of Black Lives Matter Topeka knows first hand what it means to give back to the community.

“When I was younger, I remember my family and I would have to drive up and down highway I-70 just to pick up cans of food just to have food for the evening--so just to be able to do this and keep folks out of the cold from having to do things like that, I feel is really important,” he explained.

