No. 4 Longhorns clobber K-State 82-67

AUSTIN, Texas (WIBW) - Kansas State lost their fourth consecutive game after losing 82-67 on the road at fourth-ranked Texas.

From the opening tip-off, the Longhorns were clearly the more dominant squad. Texas pieced together a 15-0 run over a four minute stretch in the first half. It helped give the Longhorns a 20 point lead at the half.

Texas held on to the wire-to-wire victory where at one point they held a 28-point lead.

A group of Wildcats were able to put up some solid point totals. Four different K-State athletes put up over double-digit points.

Kansas State (5-9, 1-5 in Big 12) continues their road play, heading next to Oklahoma to play the Sooners Jan. 19. A tip-off time has yet to be announced.

