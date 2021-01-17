Advertisement

No. 4 Longhorns clobber K-State 82-67

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber, center, directs his team during a timeout during the first...
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber, center, directs his team during a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (WIBW) - Kansas State lost their fourth consecutive game after losing 82-67 on the road at fourth-ranked Texas.

From the opening tip-off, the Longhorns were clearly the more dominant squad. Texas pieced together a 15-0 run over a four minute stretch in the first half. It helped give the Longhorns a 20 point lead at the half.

Texas held on to the wire-to-wire victory where at one point they held a 28-point lead.

A group of Wildcats were able to put up some solid point totals. Four different K-State athletes put up over double-digit points.

Kansas State (5-9, 1-5 in Big 12) continues their road play, heading next to Oklahoma to play the Sooners Jan. 19. A tip-off time has yet to be announced.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on US-75 Friday morning.
Airborne Jeep crash lands into oncoming traffic in morning accident
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
A 61-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night...
Parts of K-63 and U.S. 75 closed because of blowing snow, crashes
Gun Garage in Topeka, KS. having record highs in sales and training.
Gun, ammo and training sales breaking record highs at Topeka gun store
The Deep South, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
Shawnee Co. launches survey for Phase 2 individuals and orgs interested in vaccine

Latest News

Ichabods debut new Indoor Athletics Facility
Ichabods debut new Indoor Athletics Facility
No. 8 Washburn 84, Pittsburg State 62
No. 8 Washburn 84, Pittsburg State 62
Play of the Night: Marysville steal and score
KPZ Play of the Night: Marysville's Gavin Pieschl
KPZ Marysville vs Wamego
KPZ: (B) Marysville 64, Wamego 66