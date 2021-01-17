Living the Dream Topeka prepares for MLK Jr. Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up on Monday. Many marches and events had to be cancelled because of COVID, but one Topeka organization is keeping the dream alive.

“Our thoughts were well we can’t give up on our children, we can’t give up on our students. We can’t give up on our community members who are in the trenches fighting for the life and legacy of Dr. King so we still wanted to have that program for our scholarships, our sponsors, and let them know we’re still there for them,” said John Nave of Living the Dream.

Their annual Living The Dream Banquet and Executive Leadership Luncheon had to be cancelled, so they decided to go virtual.

“It will be a very very nice program. It’s in conjunction with Atlanta Georgia and the organization, the King organization. We will have various speakers and presentations. I’m looking forward to it.” Most of the events are mainly virtual this year but living the dream is still focused on community service.

“We are partnering with the harvesters and their food assistance program and it’s going to be called dreams can make a difference: the MLK day of service, on his holiday. It will actually run throughout the week, until the 22nd. It’s about giving a little bit of time. Coming down to their center and helping prepare boxes of food for families that are in need. Of course during this pandemic we have many families that are in need and what a better way to do that then by offering your time.”

You can find information and links for all of the week’s events by visiting their website.

