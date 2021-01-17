Advertisement

Fort Riley mom connects community members with food reviews

By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fort Riley mom and wife of a soldier found a way to help promote local businesses while working from home during the pandemic.

Martine Julia Johnson created a food review blog page, called Julia J. Speaks, to post video reviews of food from local restaurants, like Munson’s Prime in Junction City.

After noticing community members were commenting on how much they wanted to try the food but didn’t have a way to get to the restaurants, Martine started a Facebook group to connect people in the community.

The new group allows community members to request delivery of items, or offer delivery services, which helps community members and business owners who may not have otherwise connected.

“It is definitely building the community, that’s just a plus, you know what I mean, we’ve got people supporting other businesses, we’ve got people supporting each other and I’m here for it.” Julie J Speaks, video blogger, Martine Julia Johnson says.

The original Junction City, Fort Riley, Manhattan Food Reviews Facebook group, which sparked the Julia J. Speaks page can be found here.

You can join the ‘Fort Riley, Junction City, and Manhattan Pick-Up and Deliveries’ Facebook group here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on US-75 Friday morning.
Airborne Jeep crash lands into oncoming traffic in morning accident
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
A 61-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night...
Parts of K-63 and U.S. 75 closed because of blowing snow, crashes
Gun Garage in Topeka, KS. having record highs in sales and training.
Gun, ammo and training sales breaking record highs at Topeka gun store
The Deep South, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
Shawnee Co. launches survey for Phase 2 individuals and orgs interested in vaccine

Latest News

Fort Riley woman brings the community together with Facebook group
Fort Riley woman brings the community together with Facebook group
Martin Luther King Jr.
Living the Dream Topeka prepares for MLK Jr. Week
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber, center, directs his team during a timeout during the first...
No. 4 Longhorns clobber K-State 82-67
Ichabods debut new Indoor Athletics Facility
Ichabods debut new Indoor Athletics Facility