Fort Riley mom connects community members with food reviews

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fort Riley mom and wife of a soldier found a way to help promote local businesses while working from home during the pandemic.

Martine Julia Johnson created a food review blog page, called Julia J. Speaks, to post video reviews of food from local restaurants, like Munson’s Prime in Junction City.

After noticing community members were commenting on how much they wanted to try the food but didn’t have a way to get to the restaurants, Martine started a Facebook group to connect people in the community.

The new group allows community members to request delivery of items, or offer delivery services, which helps community members and business owners who may not have otherwise connected.

“It is definitely building the community, that’s just a plus, you know what I mean, we’ve got people supporting other businesses, we’ve got people supporting each other and I’m here for it.” Julie J Speaks, video blogger, Martine Julia Johnson says.

The original Junction City, Fort Riley, Manhattan Food Reviews Facebook group, which sparked the Julia J. Speaks page can be found here.

You can join the ‘Fort Riley, Junction City, and Manhattan Pick-Up and Deliveries’ Facebook group here.

