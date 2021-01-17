COVID-19 Resources
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - See where to get tested and where to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
COVID-19 VACCINATION
- Brown County
- health care workers can email brcovidinfo@nekmulticounty.org
- Coffey County
- Doniphan County
- Douglas County
- Health care employers should register employees for vaccination by emailing vaccine@ldchealth.org.
- Vaccine information
- Franklin County
- To be added to the countywide vaccination waiting list, call 785-229-3531.
- Vaccine information
- Geary County
- Vaccine information
- Geary County will make a vaccination interest survey available shortly
- Jackson County
- Call the Jackson County Health Department at 785-364-2670 to discuss vaccination options
- Jefferson County
- Contact the health department at 785-403-0025 to be added to the county vaccination waitlist
- Frequently asked questions
- Lyon County
- Call the Lyon County Health Department at 620-208-3741 to discuss vaccination options
- Marshall County
- Call the Marshall County Health Department at 785-562-3485 to discuss vaccination options
- Nemaha County
- Call Nemaha County Community Health Services at 785-284-2152 to schedule a vaccination appointment
- Osage County
- Pottawatomie County
- Riley County
- Shawnee County
- Wabaunsee County
- Kansas Department of Health and Environment
COUNTY COVID-19 INFORMATION
- Brown County - https://www.facebook.com/nekbrowncountyhd/
- Coffey County - https://www.coffeycountyks.org/county-services/health-department/all-covid-19-information
- Doniphan County - https://www.dpcountyks.com/news/covid-19-information-from-the-doniphan-county-health-department
- Douglas County - https://ldchealth.org/442/COVID-19-2019-Novel-Coronavirus
- Franklin County - http://www.franklincoks.org/933/COVID19
- Geary County - https://www.gearycounty.org/1418/Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19
- Jackson County - https://www.facebook.com/Jackson-County-Health-Department-101679113496834
- Jefferson County - https://www.jfcountyks.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=450
- Lyon County - https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19/
- Marshall County - https://marshallcohealth.org/
- Nemaha County - http://ks-nemaha.manatron.com/Services/CommunityHealthServices/tabid/10353/Default.aspx
- Osage County - http://osageco.org/main/covid-19-info
- Pottawatomie County - https://www.pottcounty.org/154/Health-Department
- Riley County - https://www.rileycountyks.gov/1857/Novel-Coronavirus-2019-nCoV
- Shawnee County - https://www.snco.us/HD/coronavirus.asp
- Wabaunsee County - https://www.wbcounty.org/health-department/pages/covid-19-updates
- Kansas Department of Health and Environment - https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/
COVID-19 TESTING
Free statewide testing is available at GoGetTested.com/Kansas
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.