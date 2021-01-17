COVID-19 Resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - See where to get tested and where to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

COVID-19 VACCINATION

COUNTY COVID-19 INFORMATION

Brown County - https://www.facebook.com/nekbrowncountyhd/

Coffey County - https://www.coffeycountyks.org/county-services/health-department/all-covid-19-information

Doniphan County - https://www.dpcountyks.com/news/covid-19-information-from-the-doniphan-county-health-department

Douglas County - https://ldchealth.org/442/COVID-19-2019-Novel-Coronavirus

Franklin County - http://www.franklincoks.org/933/COVID19

Geary County - https://www.gearycounty.org/1418/Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19

Jackson County - https://www.facebook.com/Jackson-County-Health-Department-101679113496834

Jefferson County - https://www.jfcountyks.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=450

Lyon County - https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19/

Marshall County - https://marshallcohealth.org/

Nemaha County - http://ks-nemaha.manatron.com/Services/CommunityHealthServices/tabid/10353/Default.aspx

Osage County - http://osageco.org/main/covid-19-info

Pottawatomie County - https://www.pottcounty.org/154/Health-Department

Riley County - https://www.rileycountyks.gov/1857/Novel-Coronavirus-2019-nCoV

Shawnee County - https://www.snco.us/HD/coronavirus.asp

Wabaunsee County - https://www.wbcounty.org/health-department/pages/covid-19-updates

Kansas Department of Health and Environment - https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/

COVID-19 TESTING

Free statewide testing is available at GoGetTested.com/Kansas

