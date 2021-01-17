Chiefs advance to AFC Championship with 22-17 win over Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs are heading to the AFC Championship with a 22-17 Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns.

Back-up quarterback Chad Henne led the team in the fourth quarter after Patrick Mahomes was ruled out in the third following being evaluated for a concussion.

Up five with two minutes remaining, Henne scrambled on 3rd and 14 to get the Chiefs to 4th and inches. He then found Tyreek Hill to get a first down and seal the win.

”The third down was obviously a gutsy play by four,” TE Travis Kelce said. “Everybody knew that he had that in him to be able to put his body on the line for the team, and we love him for it.”

“He’s one of those guys that’s a true veteran that’s always ready,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said of Henne. “If you were able to watch this guy every single day Monday through Saturday, he does the same routine as if he’s going to play that week. I think any back-up should adopt that philosophy.”

Mahomes finished with 255 yards and one touchdown before going to the locker room for the remainder of the game. Henne threw completed six of eight passes for 66 yards, including the game-sealing first-down pass on 4th & 1 to Tyreek Hill with 1:14 left in the game.

“Obviously you never want to see a guy like Patrick go down, one of the best players in the league. But that’s why I’m here, come in prepared,” Henne said. “There’s a lot of great players around me that made me feel confident. Just went in their and tried to take what the defense gave me and make some plays while doing that.”

Chiefs TD scorers today included Mahomes with a one-yard rush on the opening drive and a 20-yd pass from Mahomes to Kelce in the second quarter. Harrison Butker hit three field goals, including the longest make in Arrowhead playoffs history at 50 yards.

Next up, the Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 24 at 5:40 p.m. on WIBW.

The Chiefs last met the Bills Oct. 19 (Week 6) in Buffalo, where Kansas City won 26-17.

