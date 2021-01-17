Advertisement

A mild end to the weekend with more mild weather on the way

Sunday had lots of sunshine & mild temperatures, next week we will continue with the mild weather
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a mild and mostly sunny day on Sunday, we will continue to see above average high temperatures for much of the upcoming work week.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds from the N at 5mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 40s along/north of I-70 and low 50s south of I-70. Winds from the NW at 5-10mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 20s. Winds from the NW at 5mph.

This upcoming work week’s weather will start off fairly quiet. Towards the end of the week, we will start to see some more active weather return to northeast Kansas.

Monday afternoon a weak boundary (front) will push through bringing clouds and cooler high temperatures for Tuesday. We will see winds switching from a northerly wind to a southerly wind late in day Tuesday. This will draw up some moisture and warmer air from the S to us to allow for us to warm up for Wednesday.

Wednesday will be our nicest day of the week with highs well above average for this time of year in the low to mid 50s with lots of sunshine. Winds however will be breezy with gusts from the S at 25-30mph.

Adrian's Extended Forecast
Adrian's Extended Forecast(WIBW)

Thursday night into the day Friday, a storm system may impact the area and bring us some precipitation. One long range model is showing a little bit of precipitation (rain changing to a wintry mix) across the area while the other continues to keep us dry. This has been the case for a couple days now or showing the system further to the south into SE Ks. At this time, confidence is very low so I am keeping us dry. Do not be surprised if you see a chance for precipitation added in the 8 day over the next few days!

Next weekend, models have been hinting at a storm system that may bring the area widespread precipitation. We are still many days out, but models have been consistent showcasing a storm affecting the area. Timing, track, and precipitation types are still in question. We could see rain showers Saturday night into Sunday changing over to a wintry mix Sunday night into early Monday. You will want to stay updated on the forecast and keep checking back as we continue to get updated models!

Taking Action: No action is needed at this time. Stay updated to the forecast in the coming days since the end of the work week into next weekend is looking active.

