Wichita State student starts petition to include college students in next stimulus bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A petition started by a Wichita State University student is gaining attention. It asks for the U.S. government to include college students in its next COVID-19 stimulus-relief bill. The student who created the petition said college students have also been heavily impacted by the pandemic, but haven’t received financial assistance from the government.

Not getting that help drove Jaden Kindl to try to make a change.

“The goal is to get COVID relief to college-age students,” he said.

He started the petition, asking fellow college students and others to sign it. He plans to send it to local lawmakers in hopes of inclusion on the next round of stimulus relief. As of Friday (Jan. 15), the petition has more than 400 signatures. Kindle is working to get as many as he can.

Many in the 18 to 25-year-old age group are claimed as dependents on their parents’ taxes. This means they don’t get the money from the government that’s distributed to provide individuals and families with some financial relief. Kindle points out that many college students have jobs, live on their own, and manage their own finances. Some are also paying their way through school.

“It would honestly just provide a cushion in this area of time that is so uncertain and that has come with so many ups and downs,” he said. “It would just provide a sense of relief knowing we have this money, maybe to buy groceries or provide a month’s rent when you are on break from a job or something.”

Other students said help is needed and would be appreciated. Kindle said he hopes his voice will be heard.

“It’s a need that people want to see met and it’s a change people want to see,” he said.

You can read and sign Kindle’s petition, here: Petition to the US Government to provide COVID relief to college-aged students.

