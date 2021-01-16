Advertisement

WGU launches scholarship in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

(AP Photo)
(AP Photo)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Western Governors University is launching the “I Have a Dream” Scholarship in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Western Governors University says in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., it has decided to award $100,000 in scholarships to those who have dreamed of furthering their education but have faced challenges that have prevented them from doing so. It said it aims to provide financial relief to adults through its “I Have a Dream” Scholarship to help lighten the load for those wanting to complete their degrees.

According to the nonprofit, online university, the scholarships are open to new students enrolling in any of its undergraduate and graduate degree programs in information technology, business, teacher education and health professions. It said each scholarship is valued at up to $4,000 and will be credited to students’ accounts at a rate of $1,000 per six-month term and is renewable for up to four terms.

“As we reflect on the legacy of Dr. King, who worked tirelessly to end the injustices of racial and economic inequality, we continue to be inspired by his vision for the future,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University. “We are proud to once again offer this scholarship so that working adults across the state can be inspired to follow their dreams of furthering their education, advancing their careers and, ultimately, enhancing their lives.”

WGU said the scholarships are competitive and will be awarded based on students’ academic records, previous college experiences, readiness for online study, current competencies and other considerations.

The deadline for applications is June 30, 2021.

Applications are now open and can be filled out by clicking here.

For more information, click here.

