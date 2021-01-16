TPS leadership to serve on post-inaugural panel to address digital equity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools leadership will serve on a post-inaugural panel to address digital equity and advocate for a national broadband policy.

Topeka Public Schools says Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson and the KNEA president have been invited to participate in the post-inaugural panel to address digital equity in education on Thursday, Jan. 21.

According to TPS, the Virtual Post Inaugural awards and Policy Roundtable will be hosted by the National Coalition for Technology in Education and Training on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

TPS said the event will focus on leaders addressing digital equity policy needs for consideration for the new Biden-Harris Administration. It said former U.S. Secretary of Education, Dr. John King, Jr., will moderate the panel, which will also include remarks from Dr. Anderson and the KNEA President and other distinguished educators as panelists.

