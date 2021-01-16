Advertisement

Three arrested stemming from 2019 Gun Garage burglary

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal authorities confirm they’ve arrested three people for a 2019 gun store burglary.

Authorities say the suspects broke into the Gun Garage, off highway 24, September 26, 2019 and stole several guns.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Topeka Police investigated. ATF confirmed the suspects were in custody Friday and will face federal prosecution. The suspects will be prosecuted by the Deputy United States attorney in Topeka.

Gun Garage owner Floyd McMillin said, “For the police sake and everything -- I’m glad they caught them and I’m hoping they recover the guns just to keep them off the street.”

He’s encouraged by the work from authorities and has increased security measures since the theft.

“Only thing we had as a vacancy was the windows up front which are supposed to be non-breakable glass, but we put stainless steel bars in front of them and they’re bolted in now and so to get in now it’s like Fort Knox,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on US-75 Friday morning.
Airborne Jeep crash lands into oncoming traffic in morning accident
A 61-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night...
Parts of K-63 and U.S. 75 closed because of blowing snow, crashes
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
Gun Garage in Topeka, KS. having record highs in sales and training.
Gun, ammo and training sales breaking record highs at Topeka gun store
The Deep South, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
Shawnee Co. launches survey for Phase 2 individuals and orgs interested in vaccine

Latest News

ATF arrests Gun Garage burglars - 8 a.m. show - clipped version
ATF arrests Gun Garage burglars - 8 a.m. show - clipped version
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 1-16-2021
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 1-16-2021
LULAC Seniors makes gift bags
LULAC Beats the Virus Project
Silver Lake Fire
Crews respond to house fire in Silver Lake