Saturdays Forecast: Seasonable day with partly cloudy skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are in store for a seasonable day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Winds will be much calmer than what we had on Friday and will be from the NW at 5-10mph with gusts to 20. Wind chills will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 20s. Winds will be from the W at 5-10mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s. Winds will be breezy from the NW at 10-15mph with gusts to 30.

We are in store for a fairly quiet weekend weather-wise. Early Sunday morning, light snow showers may develop across north central Ks and track to the south and east. Accumulations are not expected with these snow showers and the activity will be done and over with by 9am.

Extended Forecast

Next week at this time also appears to be fairly quiet. We will start off the new work week warming up into the upper 40s and 50s on Monday. Monday night a cold front will push through bringing in some cooler air for Tuesday.

Late next week, there is potential for another storm system to impact the area. Confidence is low on impacts and timing due to models not agreeing on what may happen. One of our long range models is showing the system coming in Thursday night into Friday, and the other is keeping us dry. At this time, we are going to monitor developments and keep us dry (for now) on the 8 day forecast. However, you will want to keep checking back for updates.

Taking Action: No action is needed at this time! Keep checking back for updates.

