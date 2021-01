TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sardou Bridge will close on Monday for data collection.

The City of Topeka says that on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Finney & Turnipseed will close the Sardou Bridge to collect survey data for an upcoming project. It said the work will only take one day.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.