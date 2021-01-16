Riley Co. reports one COVID-19 related death, 130 new positive cases

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reported an additional COVID-19 related death and 130 new positive cases since its Wednesday report.

Riley County says an 85-year-old man has died after testing positive for COVID-19. It said the man tested positive on Dec. 28 and passed away on Jan. 8. It said this is the 23rd death related to COVID-19 in the county.

According to the County, there are 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 64 new recoveries since its Wednesday report.

Riley Co. said Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 23 positive patients and one PUI. It said three of the positive patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to the County, it is scheduled to finish administering the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare professions that have submitted their information. It said it will begin vaccinating the Phase 2 population starting the week of Jan. 18. It said residents will be contacted by the Riley County Health Department with information regarding how to receive the vaccine. It said anyone that is included in Phase 1 and has not received their first dose, is still eligible and should contact RCHD at covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov.

Riley Co. said Phase 1 individuals include healthcare workers, long-term care facilities and emergency medical services. It said Phase 2 includes adults 65 and older, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, licensed childcare professionals, emergency shelter and domestic violence homes, adult group homes, residential treatment centers, adult and child protective services and public transportation.

