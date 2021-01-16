Advertisement

Partly cloudy and cold tonight, breezy and seasonable tomorrow

Winds will be breezy tomorrow gusting 25-30mph
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It will be a cold night tonight with lows in the 20s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the NW at 5-10mph. The winds will make for a cold Sunday morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the 40s. Winds from the NW at 10-20mph with gusts 25-30. Due to the winds, the wind chills will feel much colder into the 30s during the day when the winds are the strongest.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the 20s. Winds from the NW at 5mph becoming calm after midnight.

For the most part, weather over the next week looks to be fairly quiet. Not much will be going on besides a couple boundaries coming through bringing some cloudy days and fluctuation in high temperatures. We will a weak boundary come through Monday bringing us cloud cover and cooler high temperatures for Tuesday.

Updated Extended Forecast
Updated Extended Forecast(WIBW)

Thursday night into Friday, a storm system may impact the region, but there remains with a lot of uncertainty due to one model showing precipitation across the area, and the other showing nothing or keeping the system to our south. At this time I am leaving the chance out since we are still many days out, but don’t be surprised if there is a slight chance for precipitation added to the 8 day in the next few days. However, cloud cover and cooler temperatures for Friday will be in store for the region.

Next weekend, active weather may once again return to northeast Ks bringing us some breezy conditions and precipitation. Models are in agreement we could see some wintry weather late Saturday into Sunday, but since we are still a week out on this, you will want to keep checking back for updates this new work week!

Taking Action: No action is needed at this time! Make sure to check the forecast daily for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on US-75 Friday morning.
Airborne Jeep crash lands into oncoming traffic in morning accident
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
A 61-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night...
Parts of K-63 and U.S. 75 closed because of blowing snow, crashes
The Deep South, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
Shawnee Co. launches survey for Phase 2 individuals and orgs interested in vaccine
Gun Garage in Topeka, KS. having record highs in sales and training.
Gun, ammo and training sales breaking record highs at Topeka gun store

Latest News

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Extended Forecast
Saturdays Forecast: Seasonable day with partly cloudy skies
Extended Forecast
8 Day Forecast
A few snow showers continue this evening
Snow ends this evening