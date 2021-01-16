Partly cloudy and cold tonight, breezy and seasonable tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It will be a cold night tonight with lows in the 20s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the NW at 5-10mph. The winds will make for a cold Sunday morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the 40s. Winds from the NW at 10-20mph with gusts 25-30. Due to the winds, the wind chills will feel much colder into the 30s during the day when the winds are the strongest.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the 20s. Winds from the NW at 5mph becoming calm after midnight.

For the most part, weather over the next week looks to be fairly quiet. Not much will be going on besides a couple boundaries coming through bringing some cloudy days and fluctuation in high temperatures. We will a weak boundary come through Monday bringing us cloud cover and cooler high temperatures for Tuesday.

Thursday night into Friday, a storm system may impact the region, but there remains with a lot of uncertainty due to one model showing precipitation across the area, and the other showing nothing or keeping the system to our south. At this time I am leaving the chance out since we are still many days out, but don’t be surprised if there is a slight chance for precipitation added to the 8 day in the next few days. However, cloud cover and cooler temperatures for Friday will be in store for the region.

Next weekend, active weather may once again return to northeast Ks bringing us some breezy conditions and precipitation. Models are in agreement we could see some wintry weather late Saturday into Sunday, but since we are still a week out on this, you will want to keep checking back for updates this new work week!

Taking Action: No action is needed at this time! Make sure to check the forecast daily for updates.

