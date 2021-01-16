Advertisement

Mural artist wanted for Douglass Activity Center in Manhattan

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As the completion of the new Douglass Recreation Center near, the city of Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department are looking for a professional artist to paint a mural inside the new building.

Artists interested in being considered for the project need to focus their mural design as a representation of the Black community in Manhattan.

The winning mural design theme will highlight the historical and cultural legacy of the area of the Douglass Center.

The mural will have a sense of pride for the City’s diversity, and celebrate the cultural landscape and promote racial equality.

“It’s gonna help us preserve that history, with the mural, in this building with some history on it, it’s…that is...it’s just tremendous for the area.” Douglass Center, director, Dave Baker says.

A more detailed description of the mural project can be found at MHKPRD.com.

The complete proposal document from the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department is online.

Artists can submit artwork for consideration until March 1st. A link to the application can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on US-75 Friday morning.
Airborne Jeep crash lands into oncoming traffic in morning accident
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
15-year-old Topekan arrested following early morning traffic stop
Kansas National Guard KC-135 Tanker
Gov. Kelly authorizes Kansas National Guardsmen to deploy to D.C.
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crossover crash early Thursday on...
Man killed early Thursday in crash on K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence

Latest News

A group of Topeka Senior citizens wanted to show their appreciation to frontline workers for...
LULAC Seniors join others on Kansas Beats the Virus project, giving back to frontline workers
LULAC Seniors makes gift bags
LULAC Beats the Virus Project
Silver Lake Fire
Crews respond to house fire in Silver Lake
Dec 17, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the...
KU men’s basketball game postponed
Car theft on the rise in Topeka
Car theft on the rise in Topeka