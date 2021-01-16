Mural artist wanted for Douglass Activity Center in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As the completion of the new Douglass Recreation Center near, the city of Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department are looking for a professional artist to paint a mural inside the new building.

Artists interested in being considered for the project need to focus their mural design as a representation of the Black community in Manhattan.

The winning mural design theme will highlight the historical and cultural legacy of the area of the Douglass Center.

The mural will have a sense of pride for the City’s diversity, and celebrate the cultural landscape and promote racial equality.

“It’s gonna help us preserve that history, with the mural, in this building with some history on it, it’s…that is...it’s just tremendous for the area.” Douglass Center, director, Dave Baker says.

A more detailed description of the mural project can be found at MHKPRD.com.

The complete proposal document from the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department is online.

Artists can submit artwork for consideration until March 1st. A link to the application can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.