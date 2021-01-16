Advertisement

Memorial events planned for SSG Mitchell

Jessica and Justice Mitchell
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial events have been planned for Staff Sergeant Jessica Mitchell.

Staff Sergeant Jessica Mitchell was fatally shot in Texas on Jan. 1 after her brother was fatally shot in 2017. The family has planned memorial events for SSG Mitchell.

According to Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, there will be a Lying in State held for SSG Mitchell on Jan. 18, from 1 - 4 p.m.

The funeral home says a funeral service will also be held for SSG Mitchell on Jan. 19 at 11 a.m.

The family is accepting condolences on the funeral home’s website, where flowers may also be sent and those that knew SSG Mitchell can share a memory of her.

