Manhattan prepares for upcoming meetings

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan is preparing for meetings for the week of Jan. 18.

The City of Manhattan says it will host Food and Farm Council on Monday, Jan. 18, at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. To access the meeting, click here with meeting ID: 961 5478 9034 with passcode FFC.

According to the City’s agenda, there is a Riley County law Enforcement Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 12 p.m. It said it will also hold a Briefing and Discussion Session on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the City Commission to discuss issues of a general nature and report on meetings attended, as well as a City Commission Meeting at 7 p.m.

The Agenda says for Wednesday, Jan. 20, it will hold a Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board Meeting on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

According to the City, Thursday, Jan. 21, will see a Downtown Business Improvement Advisory Board meeting at 10 a.m., which will be broadcast live on Cox Channel 3 and streamed online. It said the Cemetery Advisory Board meeting that was scheduled for 4 p.m. has been canceled. It said it will also hold a Joint City/Riley County/Pottawatomie County Commission meeting at 4 p.m. as well as a Manhattan Urban Planning Board Work Session that will be broadcast on Cox Channel 3 and live-streamed online.

The City’s calendar says it will hold a City Commission Retreat on Friday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m.

