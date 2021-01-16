Advertisement

Manhattan prepares for upcoming meetings

(Source: The City of Manhattan)
(Source: The City of Manhattan)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan is preparing for meetings for the week of Jan. 18.

The City of Manhattan says it will host Food and Farm Council on Monday, Jan. 18, at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. To access the meeting, click here with meeting ID: 961 5478 9034 with passcode FFC.

According to the City’s agenda, there is a Riley County law Enforcement Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 12 p.m. It said it will also hold a Briefing and Discussion Session on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the City Commission to discuss issues of a general nature and report on meetings attended, as well as a City Commission Meeting at 7 p.m.

The Agenda says for Wednesday, Jan. 20, it will hold a Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board Meeting on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

According to the City, Thursday, Jan. 21, will see a Downtown Business Improvement Advisory Board meeting at 10 a.m., which will be broadcast live on Cox Channel 3 and streamed online. It said the Cemetery Advisory Board meeting that was scheduled for 4 p.m. has been canceled. It said it will also hold a Joint City/Riley County/Pottawatomie County Commission meeting at 4 p.m. as well as a Manhattan Urban Planning Board Work Session that will be broadcast on Cox Channel 3 and live-streamed online.

The City’s calendar says it will hold a City Commission Retreat on Friday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on US-75 Friday morning.
Airborne Jeep crash lands into oncoming traffic in morning accident
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
A 61-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night...
Parts of K-63 and U.S. 75 closed because of blowing snow, crashes
The Deep South, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
Shawnee Co. launches survey for Phase 2 individuals and orgs interested in vaccine
Gun Garage in Topeka, KS. having record highs in sales and training.
Gun, ammo and training sales breaking record highs at Topeka gun store

Latest News

Harvesters to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service
Collapsed pipe to close Jackson St. Tuesday
AG Schmidt warns of COVID-19 relief scams
Riley Co. reports one COVID-19 related death, 130 new positive cases