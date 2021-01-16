LULAC Seniors join others on Kansas Beats the Virus project, giving back to frontline workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Topeka Senior citizens wanted to show their appreciation to frontline workers for all their work during the pandemic.

Senior citizens at Topeka LULAC Senior Center partnered with the Greater Topeka Partnership on a project called “Kansas Beats the Virus.”

“We have a ton of community support on anything that we do, so we try to give back as much as we can,” Executive Director of Topeka LULAC Senior Center, Kathy Votaw said.

Seniors packed gift bags with essential items for frontline workers at Topeka’s hospitals.

“We been putting letters out for people that are our heroes and it’s our nurses and doctors, ambulance drivers and everybody, even the police officers, and we appreciate them and we love them very much.” a senior at Topeka LULAC, Julia Stogdill emphasized.

Local organizations helped provide things like hand-sanitizer, scalp massagers, and candy.

“Letting them know that even though they can’t hug them and personally thank them, they wanted them to know that they were thinking about them and they’re rallying for them,” Votaw explained. “Our folks do recognize that the doctors, the nurses, the CNA’s.”

“All of those folks out there working really hard, and it’s very discouraging, but they wanted them to know that you know what you can pull through anything,” Votaw added.

Many families lost their loved ones with senior citizens being at high risk during the pandemic.

“Some of them are in their 80s and they’ve gone through trials and tribulations and tragedies in their lives. There’s a lot of tragedy for families right now, but our seniors understand that tragedy more than anyone,” Votaw emphasized.

But, Glenda Sloop at LULAC says they know health care heroes are working to save as many lives as possible.

“They’ve all dedicated their time away from their family and sometimes, they don’t get to go home for more than 12 hours and we have nurses that have retired who are volunteering their services,” Sloop explained.

Many senior living facilities are restricted to visitors, so Sloop says being able to socialize with others makes it easier to get through the day.

“It’s so much better to have this place where I can come and socialize and we have a different project we do, so that makes it very interesting,” Sloop said.

