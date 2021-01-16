Legislative Lookahead: Senate Democratic leader won’t give up fight for Medicaid expansion

(EYE ON NE KS) - The Kansas legislature returned to work with both parties on the Senate side under new leadership.

For the Democrats, Sen. Dinah Sykes of Lenexa takes over for long-time Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, who lost his re-election bid.

“Medicaid expansion is always going to be a priority of ours that is not a priority of our Senate President or Republican leadership,” Sykes said in an interview with Eye on Northeast Kansas. “We will still ask for a vote and we hope for a vote. Kansans deserve a vote on that. "

Sykes also discussed how she’ll work to make Democrats’ voices heard, and her other priorities.

