Advertisement

Legislative Lookahead: Senate Democratic leader won’t give up fight for Medicaid expansion

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(EYE ON NE KS) - The Kansas legislature returned to work with both parties on the Senate side under new leadership.

For the Democrats, Sen. Dinah Sykes of Lenexa takes over for long-time Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, who lost his re-election bid.

“Medicaid expansion is always going to be a priority of ours that is not a priority of our Senate President or Republican leadership,” Sykes said in an interview with Eye on Northeast Kansas. “We will still ask for a vote and we hope for a vote. Kansans deserve a vote on that. "

Sykes also discussed how she’ll work to make Democrats’ voices heard, and her other priorities.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on US-75 Friday morning.
Airborne Jeep crash lands into oncoming traffic in morning accident
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
15-year-old Topekan arrested following early morning traffic stop
Kansas National Guard KC-135 Tanker
Gov. Kelly authorizes Kansas National Guardsmen to deploy to D.C.
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crossover crash early Thursday on...
Man killed early Thursday in crash on K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence

Latest News

LULAC Seniors makes gift bags
LULAC Beats the Virus Project
Silver Lake Fire
Crews respond to house fire in Silver Lake
Dec 17, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the...
KU men’s basketball game postponed
Car theft on the rise in Topeka
Car theft on the rise in Topeka
Douglass Recreation Center
Mural artist wanted for Douglass Activity Center in Manhattan