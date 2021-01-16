Advertisement

Legislative Lookahead: New Senate President pledges all voices will be heard

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(EYE ON NE KS) - The Kansas legislature returned to work with both parties on the Senate side under new leadership.

Republican Ty Masterson of Andover is the new Senate President, succeeding Susan Wagle, who did not seek re-election.

“I really want people to understand we are trying to work together,” Masterson said in an interview for Eye on Northeast Kansas. “There are some very stark differences..... We’ll have our moments, there will clearly be moments when we get in the verbal battle over things but I’m hoping the rhetoric can stay down.”

Masterson also discussed his priorities and where he stands on issues like Medicaid expansion in the interview.

