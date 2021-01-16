Advertisement

KU men’s basketball game postponed

Dec 17, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the...
Dec 17, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Micah Peavy (5) and forward Tyreek Smith (10) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports(Michael C. Johnson | Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team has postponed their upcoming match against Iowa State.

247 Sports’ Scott Chasen reported the decision, saying it was prompted by a COVID-protocol situation in the Iowa State program.

The teams were set to tip off in Allen Fieldhouse at 1 p.m. Saturday. Kansas Athletics says “the institutions will work with the conference to reschedule.”

KU’s next games takes on Baylor (2) at 8 p.m. Jan. 18. It’s the first of three ESPN Big Monday games for the team this season.

