KU men’s basketball game postponed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team has postponed their upcoming match against Iowa State.

247 Sports’ Scott Chasen reported the decision, saying it was prompted by a COVID-protocol situation in the Iowa State program.

Just in: #kubball vs. Iowa State, set for Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, has been postponed. — Scott Chasen (@ChasenScott) January 16, 2021 The postponement is due to a COVID-protocol situation in the Iowa State program, KU Athletics says. #kubball — Scott Chasen (@ChasenScott) January 16, 2021

The teams were set to tip off in Allen Fieldhouse at 1 p.m. Saturday. Kansas Athletics says “the institutions will work with the conference to reschedule.”

KU’s next games takes on Baylor (2) at 8 p.m. Jan. 18. It’s the first of three ESPN Big Monday games for the team this season.

