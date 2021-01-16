Kansas is one of the least angry states in the union

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is one of the least angry of the 50 U.S. states--that’s according to a survey by alcohol.org. According to a survey of just over 3,000 people, Kansans have an average of 4 anger episodes each week. Sunflower States residents fall somewhere in the middle of the rest of the nation.

Hawaii is the least angry with an average of just 2 episodes each week. Meanwhile, those in the state of Delaware may need to take some deep breaths--they are the angriest with 12 episodes every 7 days. An average of all the states is just a little more than 5--meaning, Kansas is actually below average when it comes to anger in America.

