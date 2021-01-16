Harvesters to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a day of service.

Harvesters, The Community Food Network, says it will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a day of service on Monday, Jan. 18. It said it is proud to partner with Living the Dream, Inc. to host the day of service.

According to Harvesters, each volunteer shift will begin with a 30-minute program and the opportunity to contribute to the dream tree. It said a Harvesters presentation and volunteer activity will follow. Next, it said volunteers will help repackage food during three, two-hour shifts. It said volunteers include individuals, organizations and corporate groups. All volunteers will wear masks at all times and will be socially distanced from one another.

Harvesters said volunteer sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“We’re very grateful for the generous gift of time these volunteers will give to Harvesters on this Day of Service,” says Valerie Nicholson-Watson, Harvesters President and CEO. “We welcome more volunteers to give their gift of time throughout the year, and we are diligently working to keep our volunteers safe during this pandemic by our stringent cleaning measures, mask-wearing, social distancing and handwashing stations throughout our facility.”

Those wishing to participate should schedule a volunteer session online. To schedule a session, click here.

