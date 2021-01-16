Crews respond to house fire in Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Fire Dept. was calling in assistance as crews fought a house fire Friday night.

The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Chestnut. Everyone in the house was able to make it out safely. Crews have begun to investigate the scene. They say the fire started in the back of the house, but have not discovered a cause yet.

Silver Lake Fire tweeted that people should avoid the area because emergency vehicles were on the scene. The area is near Silver Lake High School.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will posted further information as it becomes available.

