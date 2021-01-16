Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire in Silver Lake

Silver Lake Fire
Silver Lake Fire(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Fire Dept. was calling in assistance as crews fought a house fire Friday night.

The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Chestnut. Everyone in the house was able to make it out safely. Crews have begun to investigate the scene. They say the fire started in the back of the house, but have not discovered a cause yet.

Silver Lake Fire tweeted that people should avoid the area because emergency vehicles were on the scene. The area is near Silver Lake High School.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will posted further information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on US-75 Friday morning.
Airborne Jeep crash lands into oncoming traffic in morning accident
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
15-year-old Topekan arrested following early morning traffic stop
Kansas National Guard KC-135 Tanker
Gov. Kelly authorizes Kansas National Guardsmen to deploy to D.C.
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crossover crash early Thursday on...
Man killed early Thursday in crash on K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence

Latest News

LULAC Seniors makes gift bags
LULAC Beats the Virus Project
Dec 17, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the...
KU men’s basketball game postponed
Car theft on the rise in Topeka
Car theft on the rise in Topeka
Douglass Recreation Center
Mural artist wanted for Douglass Activity Center in Manhattan