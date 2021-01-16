Collapsed pipe to close Jackson St. Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The collapse of a pipe has mandated the closure of Jackson St. on Tuesday.

The City of Topeka says the sanitary sewer under Jackson St. suffered a pipe collapse. It said EmCon will be making repairs to the sanitary sewer on Tuesday, which makes it necessary to close Jackson St. to all traffic except residents between 8th and 7th St.

According to the City, the work is expected to take two days, depending on the weather.

