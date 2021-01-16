Car theft on the rise in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW)- Alonzo Paz was warming up his car and ran into his house --and when he came out, it was gone.

“I parked it right here and I was only gone in the house for two minutes and they took it in two minutes, someone was walking down the street and just decided to take the car that was running,” Paz said.

Paz is not alone--the Topeka Police Department said they have had 31 reports of stolen vehicles this month alone. Only 45% of those have been recovered.

People look to social media to help track down their cars and spread the word--especially using Facebook pages.

“We are pretty good with our citizens helping us out when we put it out on social media with people we are trying to identify-we get a really good response and cooperation from the citizens,” Officer Manuel Munoz said.

But, be aware some are not interested in the vehicle itself--but the parts that come with it.

Thieves are interested in the catalytic converters---that can cost the owner thousands to replace.

“The catalytic converter contains what is known as precious metals, some of it is platinum so they are able to remove that stuff or take it to the salvage yards where they are not going to get a huge amount of money for it but unfortunately the damage that they are causing for that vehicle can be anywhere from 300 to 400 dollars but when you have a newer or more expensive vehicle that requires the exact model you are looking at 1500 to 2000 to replace the parts that were stolen,” Munoz explained.

With the cold winter weather, you may want to warm up your car but there are some restrictions.

”The city prohibits anybody from having their vehicle running unattended and what that means is that you can’t turn on your vehicle and leave it running and run inside to prepare your coffee or your workday,” Munoz said.

If you spot a stolen vehicle, you should contact the Topeka Police Department.

