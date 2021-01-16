Advertisement

Bus driver who veered off bridge, refused test is suspended

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The driver of a New York City bus that plunged off a bridge has been suspended after refusing to submit to a drug and alcohol test, a regional transit agency said Saturday.

The 55-year-old driver has been “withheld from service without pay” following the dramatic crash, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Saturday. His name has not been made public.

Seven passengers suffered minor injuries after one part of the articulated bus fell 50 feet (15.2 meters) onto a highway ramp. The other half remained on the bridge. No other vehicles were involved.

The MTA said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. The driver passed a breath test at the scene but then refused to submit at the hospital to a drug and alcohol test, said Patrick Warren, the MTA’s chief safety and security officer.

The driver, who was driving his regular route, has more than 11 years of service and a good safety record, the MTA said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on US-75 Friday morning.
Airborne Jeep crash lands into oncoming traffic in morning accident
A 61-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night...
Parts of K-63 and U.S. 75 closed because of blowing snow, crashes
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
Gun Garage in Topeka, KS. having record highs in sales and training.
Gun, ammo and training sales breaking record highs at Topeka gun store
The Deep South, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination...
Shawnee Co. launches survey for Phase 2 individuals and orgs interested in vaccine

Latest News

ATF arrests Gun Garage burglars - 8 a.m. show - clipped version
ATF arrests Gun Garage burglars - 8 a.m. show - clipped version
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 1-16-2021
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 1-16-2021
President-elect Joe Biden outlined his plan for production and distribution of the COVID-19...
Biden fills out State Department team with Obama veterans
Three arrested stemming from 2019 Gun Garage burglary