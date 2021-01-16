AG Schmidt warns of COVID-19 relief scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is warning Kansans of COVID-19 relief scams as the next round of stimulus payments continues.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he is urging residents to use caution regarding the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus checks that are being issued to Americans. He said Congrees authorized household payments of up to $600 for each qualifying individual, much like the first round of Economic Impact Payments that was given out as part of the CARES Act in the spring of 2020. He said the new round will be issued through direct deposit to bank accounts or payments mailed directly to residents. He said, however, that Kansans should be wary of scammers offering to help with receiving the payments.

“We know all too well that scammers will be back to their old tricks in attempting to cash in on the latest round of stimulus payments,” Schmidt said. “I caution all Kansans to use good judgment to prevent loss of the money they are entitled to receive at this critical time.”

Schmidt said he offers the following tips to avoid being the victim of a scam:

The Internal Revenue Service will not ask you to pay anything upfront to get this money. There are no fees or charges associated with receiving the payment. No one from the federal government will call, email or text message you and ask for your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card number. Anyone who does this is a scammer.

Anyone calling and telling you they can get the check to you today is a scammer. Our best advice is to not answer calls, emails or text messages from phone numbers or email addresses you do not know. If you do answer a phone call, once you realize it’s not someone you know, just hang up.

The Federal Trade Commission has warned of facilities requiring that residents on Medicaid sign over their funds, claiming that because the person is on Medicaid the facility is entitled to the payment. But Congress provided for the impact payments in the form of a tax credit, which under federal tax law do not count as “resources” for the purposes of being eligible for federal benefits programs like Medicaid. Because of this classification, nursing homes cannot assert a right to the payment merely because the resident is on Medicaid.

Schmidt said if a resident feels they have been contacted by a scammer impersonating the federal government asking for information related to the stimulus payment or any other COVID-19 scam, they can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division online.

