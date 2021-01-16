359 Kansas crime victims to receive support from the State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 359 victims of crime in Kansas will receive support from the State.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 359 victims of violent crime at its January meeting.

According to Schmidt, awards were made in 222 new cases. He said additional expenses were paid in 137 previously submitted cases. He said the awards totaled $353,947.66.

Schmidt said the Division of Crime Victims Compensation in his office administers the Crime Victims Compensation program, which was established to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses like medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

According to Schmidt, the Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. He said awards are limited to a maximum amount of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expense, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

Schmidt said a part of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.

