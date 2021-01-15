Water main break causes closure of MacVicar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has made it necessary to close MacVicar Avenue on Friday.

The City of Topeka says there has been a water main break at the intersection of 12th and MacVicar. It said crews will make repairs tomorrow.

According to the City, starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, MacVicar will be fully closed south of 12th, as well as the left lane of 12th.

The City said if residents regularly travel MacVicar, they should plan to use an alternative route.

According to the City, after the water main is repaired, it will reassess the traffic control, meaning the situation may change.

