Washburn University to remain remote until at least Jan. 31

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University says it will extend remote learning until at least the end of January.

The move comes as Shawnee County continues to see high levels of COVID-19 infection. Students, faculty and staff were informed of the decision in a letter from the school’s Vice President of Academic Affairs, JuliAnn Mazachek. The decision does not affect Washburn Tech.

The campus - including offices, residence and dining halls - is open, and the decision about classes will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

