Two facing charges after fleeing attempted traffic stop

Two Topeka men are facing charges after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop.
By Chris Fisher and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s says 31-year-old James Beatty and 48-year-old Lloyd Ratzloff were booked into the Department of Corrections on Thursday.

Officials say around 4:45 Thursday afternoon, a deputy observed Beatty commit a traffic violation near NW Lyman and NW Eugene. When the deputy tried to pull Beatty over, he sped away. The deputy eventually caught up with the truck as it pulled into a driveway in the 600 block of NW Shorey Pl. Beatty and Ratzloff were arrested a short time later.

Officials say drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on Beatty, and a loaded gun was found inside the truck. Beatty faces multiple criminal charges, including Aggravated Weapons Violations by a Felon, Criminal Use of a Weapon, Drug Possession and traffic violations.

Ratzloff faces counts of Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office says the red Chevrolet truck the two were in was previously reported as suspicious.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

