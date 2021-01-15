Advertisement

TPD warns of catalytic converter thefts

Thefts of catalytic converters throughout 2020 (Topeka Police Dept.)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police want to make the public aware of an ongoing criminal trend.

Over the last year, there have been a large number of thefts involving catalytic converters. Those converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that you can find underneath the vehicle.

TPD says several churches, charities, and businesses have been targeted throughout 2020. They typically have a number of large trucks or vans parked near their buildings. Midland Care and TARC have both told 13 NEWS they have been targeted.

TPD suggests parking your vehicles in a garage or parked lot, or in front of security cameras if that’s not possible.

Anyone with information about the thefts may be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 if you have any information.

Posted by Topeka Police Department on Thursday, January 14, 2021

