TPD warns of catalytic converter thefts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police want to make the public aware of an ongoing criminal trend.

Over the last year, there have been a large number of thefts involving catalytic converters. Those converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that you can find underneath the vehicle.

TPD says several churches, charities, and businesses have been targeted throughout 2020. They typically have a number of large trucks or vans parked near their buildings. Midland Care and TARC have both told 13 NEWS they have been targeted.

TPD suggests parking your vehicles in a garage or parked lot, or in front of security cameras if that’s not possible.

Anyone with information about the thefts may be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 if you have any information.

