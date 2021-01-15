Advertisement

Topeka Symphony presents “Russian Jewels” as it takes 75th anniversary season virtual

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(EYE ON NE KANSAS) - The show must go on for Topeka Symphony Orchestra.

Their 75th anniversary season continues Saturday, Jan. 16, with a virtual performance. Orchestra members will be live on stage for their “Russian Jewels” event, but the audience will be virtual, watching a live stream online.

Music director and conductor Kyle Wylie Pickett told Eye on Northeast Kansas about the precautions the orchestra is taking amid the pandemic, and a bit about Saturday’s musical selections.

You can watch the Topeka Symphony’s concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 per device, and may be purchased at TopekaSymphony.org.

