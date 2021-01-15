Advertisement

Topeka High sends students off to remote learning

Topeka High Drum Line performs as students leave
Topeka High Drum Line performs as students leave
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High sent their students off into remote learning with a bang Friday.

For the last day of in-person learning for the time being, students were sent off with the school’s drum line playing on the veranda while student groups held up posters. They also held a similar session in the morning.

501 schools are starting remote learning back up on Monday, with no date set to return to in-person attendance.

