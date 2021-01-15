Snow ends by mid-afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow showers have been moving through several parts of northeast Kansas so far today and will continue with minor accumulation through mid-afternoon. Most of the snowfall rates has been fairly light which has limited overall accumulation but it’s also helped in that we’re not dealing with the near blizzard like conditions that were possible.

Despite the fact we may have avoided the near blizzard like conditions (for most areas) that doesn’t mean you should relax if you’re going to be out on the roads. The strong winds which will continue through this evening could still reduce visibility as the snow is falling and as is always the case, even if it’s just a dusting of snow that’s enough to produce isolated slick spots.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Accumulating snow showers continue through mid-afternoon however flurries may linger a little longer. Most spots will remain under 1″ of additional accumulation. Winds NW 25-40, gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chills remain in the teens and low 20s as temperatures remain steady.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds diminishing through the night. Gusts remain around 25 mph between 8pm and midnight but should be less than 20 mph overnight.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Next week will be a mild start on Monday with upper 40s with low 50s even possible before a cold front brings temperatures back down to seasonal values, around 40°. The biggest uncertainty for next week is whether there will be a storm system that will bring a wintry mix Thursday night into Friday or not. One model has precipitation while the other model has the area completely dry.

Taking Action:

Strong winds and light to moderate snow showers will lead to hazardous travel. Use extreme caution while traveling and check the radar before heading out. Give yourself plenty of extra time as well. While snowfall totals by themselves are not impressive, Trace to 3″ it’s the fact we’ll have the strong winds reducing visibility and blowing and drifting of snow that makes it more dangerous. Temperatures will be key as to how much will accumulate on the roads or if much of the snow accumulation is confined to grassy surfaces. Bundle up today as well. Wind chills will generally be in the teens to low 20s (mid 20s at times when winds aren’t as strong).

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.