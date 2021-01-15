Advertisement

Shawnee Co. launches survey for Phase 2 individuals and orgs interested in vaccine

The Deep South, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination rates.
The Deep South, including Georgia and South Carolina, is troubled by low COVID-19 vaccination rates.(WRDW)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Like other surrounding counties, the Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) has launched an online survey for those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, it’s specifically for those who have been identified as part of the Kansas Vaccination Plan - Phase 2. More information about who is eligible for vaccine in specific phases can be found at www.kansasvaccine.gov

Individuals or organizations that fit the criteria listed, and are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 2 are encouraged to complete the following survey/interest form: http://bit.ly/ShawneeCoVaccineSurvey Additional details for vaccination timeframes and scheduling will be communicated as more details regarding Phase 2 vaccine administration are released and additional vaccine doses become available.

“We encourage all community members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them,” said Craig Barnes, Division Manager Shawnee County Health Department. “We are working diligently to complete vaccinations of healthcare-associated workers and others as part of  Phase 1 so that we can quickly move to individuals in Phase 2 when we receive that guidance.  Although the first doses of vaccine are here, we must continue to remain vigilant and continue to  wear our masks, wash our hands, and watch our distance.”

SCHD vaccine administration for Phase 1 individuals is still ongoing, with 1,788 doses of vaccine having been administered as a part of its collaboration with GraceMed. In accordance with current  KDHE guidance we will complete the first phase before moving to additional phases. The Moderna  COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, separated by 28 days. Individuals should receive both doses  in order to be considered fully vaccinated. Current and future scheduling is based on vaccine  availability and may be modified based on the vaccine supply.

Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can be directed to HAAdmin@snco.us.

