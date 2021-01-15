Riley Co. PD sees a dramatic increase in both thefts from and thefts of motor vehicles

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department says there is no clear explanation for a recent spike in the number of Motor Vehicle Thefts and Thefts from Motor Vehicles within the city of Manhattan and Riley County.

RCPD has made 3 arrests in connection with the Motor Vehicle Thefts and 7 arrests in connection with the Thefts from Motor Vehicles occurring in November and December of 2020.

Officials say the number of Motor Vehicle Thefts in November and December 2020 was 12% higher than the 5-year average for the same months.

In November 2020, 18 Motor Vehicle Thefts were reported, the keys were left in 7 of those vehicles. Law enforcement was able to recover 17 of those vehicles.

Thirteen motor Vehicle Thefts were reported in December, with 9 of those being recovered. In six of the December incidents, the keys were left inside the vehicles, 4 of the vehicles were running when taken.

Thefts of items from vehicles have also seen a dramatic increase over the last two months, with more than 80 reports of items being taken from vehicles.

The owners of the vehicles in over half of these incidents confirmed the vehicle was not locked before discovering items were missing.

“Lock your car every time you get out of it like I said if it…if it means you lock your car in your garage as a way to get into that good habit of locking your car, just anything you can do to, to harden that target a little bit, it will help prevent people from being victimized.” Riley County Police Department, Sergeant Dan Bortnick says.

Investigations into these incidents are on-going and the Department is asking the community to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious by calling 911. If you have information about past incidents, you can anonymously submit the information to the Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

The Riley County Police Department posted data from November 1st through January 14th on their Facebook page.

