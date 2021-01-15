Advertisement

Portion of U.S. 75 now shut down for 2 hours

A 61-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night...
A 61-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night along Interstate 70 in Geary County, authorities said.
By Jared Broyles
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Highway 75 will be closed for approximately 2 hours between K-20 and U.S. 36. That’s north of Netawaka to Fairview, just south of Sabetha. That news from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Northeast KDOT Twitter account at 1:30 PM. They are working to clear up some crashes. Officials hope to re-open it around 3:30 PM.

