Portion of U.S. 75 now shut down for 2 hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Highway 75 will be closed for approximately 2 hours between K-20 and U.S. 36. That’s north of Netawaka to Fairview, just south of Sabetha. That news from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Northeast KDOT Twitter account at 1:30 PM. They are working to clear up some crashes. Officials hope to re-open it around 3:30 PM.

