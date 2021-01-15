Advertisement

KS Senate President applauds bill preserving limits on Gov. powers

Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Senate President
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate Friday passed Senate Bill 14, a bill preserving limits on Governor Laura Kelly’s emergency powers.

Senate President Ty Masterson says the bill passed with bi-partisan support, and gives the legislature time to thoroughly review of the Kansas Emergency Management Act.

“SB 14 preserves and strengthens the limits on the governor’s executive powers adopted in June of 2020 that ensures our economy will remain open, so our businesses have certainty going forward,” Masterson said.

The Bill now goes to the House for another vote.

