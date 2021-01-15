KS Republicans respond to Gov. Kelly’s budget proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Republicans have a lot to say about the Governor’s budget proposal.

A joint statement from Senate President Ty Masterson, Senate Vice-President Rick Wilborn, and Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop criticizes the plan for taxing digital media and what they call a risky re-amortization of teachers’ retirement fund.

It says, “Governor Kelly claims to be a fiscal conservative who talks like a budget hawk, but her budget relies on smoke and mirrors. She claims it doesn’t increase income or business taxes, but it imposes new taxes on Netflix and other digital media. She claims her budget is closing the bank of KDOT, but it attempts to open the bank of KPERS, relying on a risky re-amortization of teachers’ retirement fund, which she herself once said would ‘unravel the work done to ensure the financial stability of KPERS.’ The legislature has repeatedly rejected this.”

The party would value a different approach.

“While the fiscal situation presented by the pandemic is challenging, we must pass a responsible budget that does not rely upon gimmicks and games, but instead is fiscally sound and fair to all Kansans.”

