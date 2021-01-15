Advertisement

KS Republicans respond to Gov. Kelly’s budget proposal

Kansas GOP
Kansas GOP(Kansas GOP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Republicans have a lot to say about the Governor’s budget proposal.

A joint statement from Senate President Ty Masterson, Senate Vice-President Rick Wilborn, and Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop criticizes the plan for taxing digital media and what they call a risky re-amortization of teachers’ retirement fund.

It says, “Governor Kelly claims to be a fiscal conservative who talks like a budget hawk, but her budget relies on smoke and mirrors. She claims it doesn’t increase income or business taxes, but it imposes new taxes on Netflix and other digital media. She claims her budget is closing the bank of KDOT, but it attempts to open the bank of KPERS, relying on a risky re-amortization of teachers’ retirement fund, which she herself once said would ‘unravel the work done to ensure the financial stability of KPERS.’ The legislature has repeatedly rejected this.”

The party would value a different approach.

“While the fiscal situation presented by the pandemic is challenging, we must pass a responsible budget that does not rely upon gimmicks and games, but instead is fiscally sound and fair to all Kansans.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
15-year-old Topekan arrested following early morning traffic stop
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crossover crash early Thursday on...
Man killed early Thursday in crash on K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence

Latest News

Eat Drink Shop Junction City
Eat Drink Shop Junction City
Gun Garage in Topeka
Gun Garage Sales breaking record numbers for gun and ammo sales.
Topeka Symphony Orchestra's 75th anniversary features a "Russian Jewels" virtual concern
Topeka Symphony presents “Russian Jewels” as it takes 75th anniversary season virtual
Thefts of catalytic converters throughout 2020 (Topeka Police Dept.)
TPD warns of catalytic converter thefts
KCPD outfits officers with body cams