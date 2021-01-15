Advertisement

KCPD outfits officers with body cams

(NBC News)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Police Department plans to equip all of its patrol officers with body cameras.

After receiving a $2.5 million donation last summer, KCPD was able to secure 340 cameras with 475 more on their way.

KCTV says the department will use the cameras when interacting with the general public, and the footage will be automatically uploaded to a server when cars arrive to the station.

The station plans to have every officer outfitted with their body cam by March.

