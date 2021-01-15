Advertisement

Kansas High Court accepts comment on rule amendments that affect the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court is accepting public comment on rule amendments that will affect the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program.

The Kansas Supreme Court says comments may be made via email to scrulespubliccomment@kscourts.org until noon on Feb. 15. It said the subject line is required to read “Rule 223.”

According to the Court, the proposed amendments to the rule are to align it with other Supreme Court rules and to clarify processes.

The Court said the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program provides immediate and continuing help to any legal professional that is experiencing a physical or mental health issue.

According to the Court, the Program offers educational programs to the legal community regarding the problems of physical or mental disabilities and how to limit situations that can lead to these issues. It said the program also looks to protect the public from harm through intervention and support for the legal professional.

The Court said a new section of the rule reflects existing practices not currently in the rule regarding the KALAP Foundation. It said the foundation collects and gets donations to pay for financial assistance, including low-interest loans, to legal professionals looking for treatment for physical or mental health issues.

According to the Court, the Program’s services are confidential and given at no cost to the participant, although a legal professional could be responsible for costs of psychological, medical, rehabilitative and other treatment services. It said the program funding comes from annual registration fees that attorneys are required to pay to practice law in Kansas.

